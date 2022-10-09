Timipre Sylva: Bola Tinubu’ll win presidential poll comprehensively

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will comprehensively win the 2023 poll.

He also predicted complete takeover of Bayelsa and other Southsouth States by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sylva, who is the Leader of the APC in Bayelsa, spoke when the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, and other top national executives met with the leadership and stakeholders of the APC in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The former Governor said: ”APC is a large family and it is our ability to accommodate all the shades and tendencies that will determine how far we can go. We have the muscle and capacity to deliver, that is why I term this campaign, ‘Operation Take Over’.

“APC is the dominant party in the state and from the horizon, we can see a new day.”

He said Tinubu’s win would be made easy by his excellent track records of innovative governance, stressing that the APC standard bearer became Governor of Lagos State with an IGR of less than a billion naira and jacked it up to N51bn by the end of his very successful administration.

“Tinubu opened doors of opportunities, built a firm economy, solid infrastructure and created multiple platforms for human capacity building,” Sylva stated.

Giadom commended Chief Timipre Sylva for his huge contributions towards the success of the party in Bayelsa.

Giadom stated: “We respect his (Sylva’s) huge contributions towards the success of the party.

“We are here to listen to you, the stakeholders of the party, and to analyse the health of the party. I thank you all for coming and I thank Bayelsans for always supporting us.”

Welcoming the National Vice Chairman and his team, Chairman, Bayelsa APC, Chief Dennis Otiotio, pledged that the party would take over not just the state but the region as well.

Otiotio congratulated Sylva on his well-deserved nomination as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

“Sylva initiated the Amnesty Programme and brought peace to the region; he was also instrumental and was at the forefront of the passage of the historic Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 led by President Muhammadu Buhari, so the award is highly merited,” Otiotio said.

Also in attendance were past and serving members of the National Assembly, past and serving members of the state Assembly, former chairmen, Elders caucus, principal appointees of the Buhari administration, former deputy spokesperson of the APC and ranking members of the party, among others.

Reacting to the takeover mission, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the boastful plot of the APC as a sheer arrogance of a non-existing political party in the state.

The Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP through its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, described the boast as a mere joke by a party that had no base and structure in the state where many of them had since defected from the APC to the PDP.

“That party, APC, is in disarray in Bayelsa State. They have no base, no structure. Their few members kept joining the umbrella party since we came on board in 2020. Before the 2023 elections, we will wind down the APC in the state completely,” Ogoli said.

He said PDP remained the only viable political party in the State.