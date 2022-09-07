Politics

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu: I never endorsed nor condemned Bola Tinubu

September 7, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
Tokunbo Awolọwọ-Dosunmu

Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, daughter of the Nigerian nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has debunked reports claiming that she is involved in an alleged plot to get rid of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a report, Awolowo-Dosunmu stated that she is not involved in partisan politics and has no intention to endorse or condemn any candidate or political party.

She said, “I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so. I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about.

“I advice whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria.”

