Tonye Princewill: Nigeria slowly going astray

The former Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has described Nigeria as a country that is slowly going astray despite attaining the ripe age of 62 years of independence.

Princewill who resigned his membership of APC recently said he would rather not use language that is incendiary about the country but that “Nigeria as I see it, is a big ship that is slowly going astray. It’s drifting. And it is my opinion that February 2023 is really going to be the last opportunity to redefine a new future for ourselves. It will take a lot of very smart people who are ready to do a lot of very hard work, for us to see a Nigeria that we can be proud of in our lifetimes. If we get it right, we will see the signs before our next October 1st”.

This is as he noted that the peace accord signed by the presidential candidates of the various political parties few days ago, is nothing but a symbolic gesture.

“You and I know these peace accords are a symbolic gesture. We’ve done this several times and every time we’ve still gone ahead to face a violent election. Was there any consequence after that? No. Soldiers were killed, police, not to talk of several civilians killed.

“So, am I surprised if some don’t take it seriously, especially the PDP? The answer is No. Politicians do not respect law enforcement or the judicial system. What they respect are winners. This win at all costs mentality is what people respect. Win and maybe even the security agencies and the judiciary will respect you,” he said.

On whether he contemplates joining another political party after his exit from the APC, the former Governorship candidate of the Labor Party in the state said he was yet to join any party since he resigned from the APC. “I have not joined any party since I resigned from the APC and I’m not in a rush to do so either”.

Princewill said that leaving the APC very fast was the first priority and was especially glad that he did so. “It was important for me to send a message to the National. My focus now is on candidates and not on their parties. Fighting for our future is not a game. Where we come from, it’s often life and death. I like fighting, but I’m tired of fighting with people who are not interested in the things that matter to me. People, public relations, media, Youth unemployment, rural women and girls empowerment, creative industry, job creation, skills development, SME access to credit and finally tackling insecurity.

“I’m tired of fighting with people who do not have a common ideology that provides a clear basis for policy positions on the key issues. Why then are we gathered, if not to make a difference in the lives of others? What is the point? Since birds of the same feather flock together, or as Patrick Obaigbena would put it; “avian species of identical plumage, congregate.” I refuse to congregate with species that do not have my plumage. Maybe I will wait for the era of independent candidates or a party that defines an ideology and defends it. A party that is truly bigger than its candidates,” he postulated.