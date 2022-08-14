TSG hails Bola Tinubu over James Faleke’s appointment as campaign secretary

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been applauded by the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) for his decision to name James Faleke as the Secretary of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Tosin Adeyanju, the group’s Head of Media, sent Faleke a congratulatory message in which he commended Faleke for being an experienced, diligent, responsible, and responsive leader.

The statement reads in parts: “We wish to join your family, friends and political associates both locally and internationally to celebrate your appointment as the Secretary of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation for the 2023 Presidential Election. No doubt sir, your appointment is indeed a round peg in a round hole.

“Congratulations to you sir on this new opportunity and national assignment to serve our great party APC, and the nation at large.”

The team described the appointment as perfect, strategic owing to his political sagacity, his knack for development, social dexterity, and his unalloyed loyalty to Tinubu.

“We are also so excited on your behalf, knowing fully well that you are a great fit for that position and will deliver beyond the expectations of the campaign council as you did during the last presidential primaries.

“As a noble organization committed to the Tinubu/Shetimma 2023 victory at the polls, we would like to thank our leader and the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Sen. Shetimma for finding you worthy for this noble appointment.

“We are very proud and have confidence in you that you will fully deliver on your terms of reference.”

The leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond, also thanked the APC presidential candidate for the appointment of Plateau Governor Simon Lalong as DG and Faleke as Secretary of the PCC.

He said the appointment of the two has shown Tinubu’s presidency would be fair to all.

Desmond urged members of the APC to form bond and start preparing for campaign that would usher in Tinubu “leader we can all trust for a greater Nigeria.”