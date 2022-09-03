Uche Secondus’ ex-aide drags PDP to court, demands removal of Iyorchia Ayu-led exco

Former Principal Staff Officer (PSO), to Uche Secondus, Chuma Chinye, has dragged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before a Federal High Court in Abuja praying the court to sack the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership, alleging that his principal (Secondus) was illegally and forcefully removed from office.

Chinye, a lawyer in the suit seeks a declaration that the removal and replacement of Prince Uche Secondus, then National Chairman and his replacement by Elder Yemi Akinwumi, Deputy National Chairman and his exclusion and ousting from office for no lawful reason or any just cause and without regards to the provisions of the Constitution of the 1st Defendant is unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect whatsoever.

“A Declaration that in the absence and deliberate exclusion of Prince Uche Secondus, the then National Chairman from presiding over the holding and conduct of the National Convention on the 30th and 31st day of October, 2021, when the National Convention was held, the said National Convention, the outcome and all matters, resolutions, decisions and steps including the election/adoption of the 2nd and 20th Defendants as National Chairman and Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the 1st Defendant is null and void and of no effect whatsoever by reason of it being improperly constituted.

“An Order setting aside the proceedings of the National Convention of the first Defendant that held on the 30th and 31st day of October, 2021 including resolutions, steps taken, including the election/adoption of the 2nd Defendants as National Chairman and Members of the National Working Committee as same was not properly constituted and consequently null a and of no effect.

“A Declaration that the National Convention that took place on the 30th day of October, 2021 is invalid, null and void for reasons of non-compliance to Article 6(7) of the Constitution of the 1st Defendant which stipulates that the Offices shall be reserved for the Women.

“An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 2nd – 20th Defendant from further performing the functions of the National Chairman and Members of National Working Committee (NWC) of the 1st Defendant and from parading themselves as National Chairman and Members of the National Working Committee of the 1st Defendant or doing or causing to be done any act in those capacities and from exercising any of the powers or performing functions or enjoying any of the privileges of these offices.

“An Order directing the 1st Defendant to conduct an emergency Convention in accordance with the provisions of its Constitution National Chairman and Members of the National Working Committee ninety (90) days from the date of the judgment of this Honorable Court.”