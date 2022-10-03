Umaru Al-Makura: Bola Tinubu’s competence, sacrifice for democracy unmatchable

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South), says none of the presidential candidates can match the competence and achievements of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

Al-Makura made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja.

The former governor of Nasarawa state said that the combination of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, if elected in 2023, would put the country on the path of progress and development.

Al-Makura said: ” Take the pairs of all the political parties presidential candidates and their running mates.

”You cannot find any of them that can come close to the combination of Tinubu and Shettima.

” Take them one by one and compare with any of the two pairs in other parties, you won’t go far before you realise that it is not a contest.

” Take Tinubu and what he has done in Lagos state and the country physically, politically, socially, culturally and economically, I do not see any presidential candidate that can match his competence, achievements and vision.”

Al-Makura said in terms of defence of democracy, none among all the candidates can be called the defender of Nigeria’s democracy than Tinubu.

He recalled, ”in the course of trying to defend Nigeria’s democracy, Tinubu had to flee the country.

”Tinubu and others stood their guns to ensure that democracy was rooted in the country.

” How many brave Nigerians could do what Tinubu has done to this country way back in 1993. He sacrificed his time and comfort for the sake of democracy.

” For that alone, he has no equal among the presidential candidates. Take infrastructural development and transformation of Lagos.”

According to the lawmaker, Lagos was now the economic commercial hub of Nigeria, adding,”this man with his vision and ideas made Lagos a centre of excellence.

” And it is not only Lagos that benefited from his wisdom, other revenue that is being generated from Lagos is part of contribution to national economy.”

The lawmaker also commended Tinubu for mentoring many prominent Nigerians.

Al-Makura said: “Look at the way he mentored people. I call him mentor of mentors. You can liken Tinubu to our leaders of the first republic.

”The Sardauna’s, Akintola’s, the Awolowo’s, the Azikiwe’s, who made people what they were at that time.

” And this to me is a leader that is cut in their image. Talk about any prominent Nigerian.

”Get a number of prominent Nigerians that have excelled and attained certain very enviable positions, you find substantial number of them were mentored by Tinubu. Examples are all over the place to see.

” So, you can see his impact in human capital development, physical and economic infrastructural development and democratic advancement.”

Similarly, Al-Makura said the same thing applied to Shettima who was a governor of Borno for eight years.

He added, ”he handled the state at the most difficult time and he was not found wanting.”

According to him, ”what Borno is enjoying today has the imprints of the foundation that Shettima had put in place to ensure it survived the most deadly disaster of Boko Haram.

” So, these people are national figures that have attained and achieved tremendous amount of value to our country that no pair of all the presidential candidates can come close to them.

” So, as far I’m concerned, we are good to go as APC with these wonderful Nigerians.

”I believe, if Nigerians give them the mandate to lead this country, it will be transformed beyond our expectations.”