Victor Umeh: Some APC, PDP members will vote Peter Obi

A Labour Party chieftain, Victor Umeh, says other parties including the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are panicky over the growing popularity of the Labour Party all over the country.

The Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Anambra State also said some members of the APC and PDP will vote for Peter Obi.

“The issue is not about where you belong now. I know that there are people in PDP who will vote for Labour Party. I know that there are people in APC who will vote for Labour Party. What is important is the task of rescuing Nigeria and people don’t believe that this thing can work outside this platform,” Umeh said Wednesday on a Channels TV programme.

The Nigeria Labour Congress National President, Ayuba Wabba, at Labour Party’s National Retreat in Abuja on Monday, said the union and its affiliates will mobilise 12 million votes for Obi in next year’s presidential election.

Commenting on Wednesday, Umeh said the NLC has the capacity to mobilise votes for Obi because “it is a structured organisation” and unionists are also suffering.

Umeh, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who joined the Labour Party in June, said the people are with the party.

“The people are with the (Labour) Party. Look at things going on in Nigeria across the states of the Federation. If you say that the Labour Party is weak in some areas, they spring up a surprise…What is the power of the Labour Party now are the people,” he said.

He further said despite the things being said about non-existent structures, Labour Party has continued to overwhelm its opponents.

“People from the other parties are now panicky. Initially, they were making loose statements that the party is nothing. Today, Labour Party is their nightmare. Why has it happened? Is Labour Party sharing money? Labour Party is not sharing money,” the senatorial candidate stated.

On how the Labour Party presidential candidate hopes to win the hearts of northerners, Umeh said, “He (Obi) has been consulting. Mr Peter Obi is one of the most-travelled presidential candidates consulting all zones in the country, meeting people.”