Wasiu Olatubosun: Seyi Makinde has fulfilled campaign promises in Oke-Ogun

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, on Thursday said Governor Seyi Makinde has fulfilled his campaign promises in the state.

Olatubosun, who stated this at the inauguration of GSM Market and Artisans Marine at Saki Town Hall, Saki, noted that the present administration has been transparent and accountable to the people.

He also reiterated Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to doing more for the zone, if re-elected in 2023.

Olatubosun enjoined the people of Saki-East, Saki-West and Atisbo to disregard any “falsehood” by the opposition, adding that Makinde has fulfilled his campaign promises to Oke-Ogun residents.

During the engagement with Traders and Artisans in Saki-East, Saki-West and Atisbo Local Governments, Dr Olatubosun said the Governor’s foray into politics was for service delivery and not for personal gain or deception.

Olatubosun who also spoke on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, Alaga sub-station and Gravity FM Igboho, assured Traders and Artisans that the governor would consolidate on his administration’s achievements in the last three-and-half years if re-elected.

Olatubosun said the Free Education policy of the present administration has been a huge achievement of Makinde’s administration.

On Free Healthcare, Olatubosun said the Governor has instructed that a Primary Health centre must be functioning in each of the Three Hundred and Fifty-one wards in the State.

He further hinted that Two-hundred and twenty health centres have been completed throughout the State, while the remaining are on the verge of completion.

Speaking on the Security architecture in Oyo State, Olatubosun praised Governor Makinde’s wisdom in ensuring Oyo State is secured, despite the few resources in the State.

“Governor Makinde has also donated patrol vans to security agencies to enable them to provide effective security in the state”, he said.

He added that the state government would provide more patrol vans to ensure that the needs of the security agencies are met in overcoming the security challenges affecting the state.

Dr Olatubosun said, just recently, that Makinde approved the recruitment of additional 500 corps into the State Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun.

He said recruiting new corps would enhance Amotekun’s performance and further deepen the security architecture of the state.

Olatubosun said residents and indigenes of Saki, are enjoying the best of times, with the thoroughly revamped Oyo State Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP) which now bears Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), with its headquarters in Saki.

“The newly constructed Saki township road has given you a new lease on life. While the Ogbooro-Saki Township road is underway.

He said these, amongst many other things, are part of the Governor’s policies on the Expansion of the economy through the agribusiness pillar.

Olatubosun also enumerated the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants and retirees, pointing at the continuous payment of their entitlements.

Speaking at the event, the full-time commissioner of the teaching service commission, Mudasir Awujoola lauded the Makinde-led government for the lofty infrastructural development Saki town has enjoyed.

While the Chairman of Saki-West, Alhaji Omirinde who spoke through his Chief-of-staff, Alhaji Abdulahi, assured that the three Local Governments and the entirety of Saki Township would always support the Governor’s re-election bid.

He said Makinde’s policies have ameliorated the conditions of living of the people of Saki.

Also speaking, the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alh. Ismail Jimoh; the President of Market Advisory council, Alh. Dauda Oladepo and the Babaloja of Oke-Ogun, Elesin Wahab Adebayo lauded Makinde’s Government, for inaugurating the first-of-its-kind Market Advisory Council.

They said the Governor has shown unparalleled love for Traders, pledging their support for the Makinde-led administration.

The Traders’ Union leaders said that he had in the last three years shown purposeful leadership, especially by appointing one of them, Odunayo Kayode-Danjuma, as Special Adviser on Trade matters.

They, therefore, promised that members of the union would support the governor’s quest to ensure better service delivery to the people.

In his own remark, the People’s Democratic Party PDP chairman of Saki West who spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the federal constituency, Hon. Wasiu Ayenro urged residents of the towns to vote for Governor Seyi Makinde.

The President, Progressive Artisans, Alh. Salaudeen Quamorudeen and the President, Saki-West Artisans, Mr Abdulraheem Ojolowo highlighted several developmental projects embarked upon by the State Governor, adding that the Governor has not reneged on his promises to residents of the State.

They, therefore, said all leaders of Associations had unanimously agreed to work for the present administration’s success.

The highlight of the Commissioner’s visit to the three Local Governments, was the inauguration of Saki-West, Saki-East, Atisbo GSM Market and Artisans Marine by the Honourable Commissioner.