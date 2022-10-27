Willie Obiano denies querying wife’s campaign funds

Former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has renewed faith in the performance and style of governance of his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.
He also denied raising any issue concerning campaign funding for his wife, Ebelechukwu who is seeking an Anambra North Senatorial ticket, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
Obiano, in a statement by his Chief Publicist, Tony Nezianya described those peddling rumours over his misgivings about Soludo and his wife’s campaign funds as mischief makers.
He maintained that he had confidence that Soludo would live up to the high expectations of the people of the State, adding that he foresaw sterling performance in him.
The statement reads, “I have not at any fora expressed misgivings about him. I never said to anyone or a group that I am disappointed in him.
‘’I never raised any issues concerning campaign funding for my wife, who is seeking an Anambra North ticket.
‘’I never granted an interview over such a matter. The author of such a verse is on a mischievous venture with an aim at causing disharmony: he does not have my authorisation.
‘’I state unequivocally that whoever did that is a mischief maker. I never said anything like that. I did not at any point discuss my wife’s funding with you.
‘’That clearly shows the comment is false as the handiwork of a fake news vendor. I have confidence that Gov. Soludo will live up to the high expectations of Ndi Anambra.”
