The Anambra Development Union has highlighted the achievements of former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, to celebrate his 67 birthday.

The group commended Obiano for his quiet leadership and sterling achievements while in office as the chief executive of the state.

It noted that the former governor was able to pay off ₦1.8 billion pension arrears, while maintaining regular monthly payment in line with his promise to deliver on physical infrastructure.

The socio-political group recalled that the former governor, fondly called ‘Akpokuedike’, demonstrated commitment to and genuine love for the people, the state and Nigeria in general.

The group said this in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Alex Osaemeka and Secretary, Chukwuka Udeokeke, on Friday in Abuja.

It listed some of the 67 impactful projects that Obiano initiated and completed to include: the first flyover in Awka, the state capital; the first digital databank for Anambra farmers and active situation room for progress monitoring and evaluation; introduction of Anambra rice; as well as introduction of the state’s brand with a new anthem, logo, core values and colours among others.

Praising the Anambra Rice brand, which has been described as the best in Africa, the group said it was gratifying to note that Chief Obiano did not make much noise about his achievements while in office.