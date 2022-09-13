Yahaya Bello: Bola Tinubu will earn more votes in Kogi than Muhammadu Buhari

Despite contesting the APC presidential primary against the standard Flagbearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the Kogi State governor Hahaha Bello said he has rolled out machinery to ensure that Tinubu wins Kogi in the 2023 general election.

The Governor who stated this on Monday during a stakeholders meeting with party members from Kabba/ Bunu and Ijumu council areas said that Tinubu will earned more votes than President Muhammadu Buhari scored in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

The Governor however kicked against party bigwigs from outside the state who has started operating Support Groups for the APC Flagbearer, hinting that only one Support Group will be allowed in the state – that of the state structure under his command.

“I have learnt a great lesson losing APC presidential ticket. The experience I gathered cannot be gotten from University not even by a professor, but I thank God I participated in the presidential primary.

“However, we are going to deliver Kogi for Tinubu 100%, because I have now believed that truly “Awon (Tinubu) lokan” (It is the turn of Tinubu.

“Tinubu will secured more vote than what Buhari had in Kogi in 2015 and 2019 elections. When we deliver for Tinubu and excorted him to Ask rock in 2023, then we’ll change the slogan to ‘Gbogbo wa lokan” (It is the turn of all of us in APC).

“Let me hint you so that you know you have nothing to fear; some PDP state governors are preparing to deliver votes to Tinubu. He will win convincingly and overwhelmingly.”

Governor Bello however kicked against those political bigwigs outside the state who have created support group, said many of them want to reap from where they did not sow.

“Every support group for Tinubu/Shetima ticket must come under the state structure. If anyone or group is claiming to support Asiwaju, they must come under the Local Government and Ward system. Anybody dreaming that they will jump into the house through the roof, they are dreaming. Nobody will cause division among us here in Kogi State”.

“Those parading themselves as APC Family and Support Groups were nowhere to be found during the critical times in Kogi State, starting from when we deplored resources and mobilized for PVC Voters Registration and Party Membership revalidation. We mobilized to carryout the assignment both day and night.

“We won Kogi for APC in the presidential elections in 2015 and 2019 and recorded 80% in national Assembly elections, recorded 100% in the State Assembly and Council elections. We didnt see those supports group.

“(Pointing on the stakeholders) This is where you have worked, this is where you have sacrificed and this is where you will reap the fruit of your labour, nobody will reap where he did not sow.”

The governor however warned the party members against anti-party activities, stressing that any antagonists that has benefited from the APC and caught for anti-party activities will be dealt with decisively.

He however, warned Local Government council Chairman to avoid infractions in the party at the grassroots level, adding that, his administration has worked so hard to bring a strong formidable APC in Kogi State.

”You can be in the social media and say anything, I don’t care. If you do anything contrary, you will be dealt with. They can be in the social media to make noise, but on the filed, we will deal with them.

“The entire Kogi is my territory, I will not give room for infiltration. If you do any anti – party, what we’ll do to you will be worse than what we did to rhe oppositions.

“We have the money, we are ready, and we will spend it. The result we will deliver will be two times the one we delivered at the two previous general election”.

Though the governor did not mentioned those whom he kicked against their supports group for Tinubu, but the Minister for FCT (State), Hajia Ramatu Tijani had not only organized her Support group for the APC presidential Flagbearer but has donated a gigantic structure as a campaign office for Tinubu in the state.