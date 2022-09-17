Yemi Osinbajo condoles with Kabiru Gaya on son’s death

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday condoled with Senator Kabiru Gaya on his son’s death, describing the incident as a very sad one.

Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to Gaya whose son, Sadiq died recently, saying the late young man, was like “a son” with whom he had a special relationship.

“This is a very, very sad visit. Sadiq was a young man. He was like a son to me. He has visited me a few times. He was a lawyer also like me. So, I had a very special relationship with him,” the Vice President was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“I feel a very personal loss. I commiserate and condole with the distinguished senator and all members of his family, the Government, and the people of Kano State who have lost a very precious son in this young man.

“We believe in God, he is the only one who can give and take life. No matter what the circumstances are, only God can decide how long a man would live.”

On his part, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, who had earlier received the Vice President at the airport, thanked him for the visit, noting that Kano is Osinbajo’s second home which he visits often.

He said, “This is not the first time that you have come, you have come several times. Thank you and God bless you.”

In his response, Senator Gaya, who introduced his family and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, thanked the Vice President for the visit.

He acknowledged that his late son and the VP were indeed very close, adding that the visit has uplifted and encouraged the entire family.