Yobe governor receives PDP supporters into APC

Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State have massively defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Governor of the state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni on Thursday received the decampees in Damaturu.

The decampees who were presented to the governor by the honourable member representing Nguru central in the state Assembly, Alh. Lawan Inuwa Nguru (Mr Lass) include Baba Goni PDP financial secretary Nguru Local Gov’t, Baba Sule, Lawan Gana Dusha, Babagana Nera youth leader and Amina Sule Na Allah Woman Leader Hausari ward.

Others include Ahmed Shehu, Ali Mujangwal, Ex officio, Nura Rabi’u, Coordinator, Atiku Abubakar Mobilization Nguru Forum.

Speaking during the presentation, the decampees said they have no reason to be in opposition when Governor Buni’s administration is performing creditably well to improve the lives of the people.

Governor Buni while responding to the decampees commended them for appreciating his administration in its efforts to move the state forward.

“I am glad for your objectivity and giving the government the credit for its performance.

“I urge you to remain loyal, committed and to be on the same page with the party and government,” Governor Buni said.

He also assured them of equal opportunities and treatment with all members of the party.