YPP VP candidate: APC bereft of ideas to fix Nigeria

Vice presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr Enyinna Kasarachi, has dismised the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, as a collosal failure, and incapable of fixing the country’s woes.

Kasarachi who accused APC of taking Nigeria 50 years backwards, said that the party was not only overwhelmed but bereft of ideas to tackle the festering insecurity and biting economic hardship in the country.

The YPP presidential running mate in a statement made available to Vanguard, said hardship, bloodbath and economic instability had never been recorded in the country as being currently witnessed under the watch of APC.

He decried the plummetting exchange rate of the Naira against the Dollar which has occasioned hike in the prices of goods and services.

Kasarachi who accused APC of supervising the emasculation and economic strangulation of Nigeria, said the country might not survive beyond 2023 if APC remained in power.

He urged Nigerians to jettison primodial sentiments and party affiliations and join in the efforts to rescue and rebuild Nigeria by voting out the APC in 2023.

The vice presidential candidate who expressed optimism that YPP would clinch power in 2023, urged Nigerians not to lose hope but be prepared to help end the era of misery by rejecting APC at the polls.

Urging Nigerians to reject recycled politicians behind the country’s woes, Kasarachi solicited support for YPP which he said “is coming with sound economic and security blueprint that will rescue the country from several years of ineptitude and mismanagement of our common resources by bad leaders”.

He said that the YPP has all it takes to position the country on the path or stability and economic development.

“YPP is our hope for a new and progressive Nigeria”, he said.