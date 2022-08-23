Yul Edochie faults critics of Kashim Shettima’s NBA outfit

Popular actor Yul Edochie has slammed critics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima over his dressing to the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) conference.

Shettima was at the conference on Monday with presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP).

Netizens have condemned the former Borno Governor dressing at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference

Over the internet, there have several reactions as to why Shettima appeared in a suit and sneaker shoe with social media fans recreating his look under the trending #ShetttimaChallenge.

Reacting to the challenge, Yul Edochie berated Nigerians for placing importance on his look despite several challenges in the country.

He tweeted: “Nigerians & misplaced priorities. They’ll never trend important issues, only frivolities. Who cares about Shettima’s dressing?

“If the next President of Nigeria can fix the country, secure it and make Nigeria work.

”He can be wearing only boxers and a singlet to work. Who cares?”

Reno Omokri and some other social media influencers have joined the challenge.