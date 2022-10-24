Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God

Popular actor Yul Edochie has admonished individuals against attempting to set into God’s role with regards to judging others.
Exuding great joy after attending church service after a long while, the thespian affirmed God indeed is the greatest and number one.
Addressing his fans joyfully, Yul enjoined them to love, help other humans as much as they can take their burdens to God always while reiterating that He is indeed number one.
The movie star said: “God is the greatest. God is number one. Leave all this ones wey we dey do o! God is number one no matter what. Take your problems to him always. Love God, love your fellow human being.
“Help people as much as you can because none of us will be here forever, that’s the truth. The money, the fame, the cars, everything; you go still leave am waka o! Help people as much as you can. Don’t judge anyone. Leave judgment for God. God is number one.”
