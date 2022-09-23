Zamfara 2023: Dauda Lawal re-elected as PDP guber candidate

Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Zamfara State in the just concluded primary election ahead of the 2023 general election.

Dauda Lawal-Dare polled 422 votes and emerged as the PDP candidate for the northwestern state while Ibrahim Shehu and Hafiz Mohammed got one vote each. Another contestant, Wadatau Madawaki, score zero votes in the election on Friday.

The chairman of the election committee, Hassan Hyet, announced Dauda Lawal-Dare as the winner having scored the highest number of votes and is returned as the governorship candidate of the party in the state for next year’s poll.

“Based on the rules and guidelines of the party, I have the singular honour to return Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare as duly elected to be the flag bearer of Zamfara state PDP comes 2023,” he said.

Hassan, who was sent from the PDP headquarters in Abuja to conduct the fresh exercise, described it as peaceful, transparent, and credible.

In the re-run primary, over 455 delegates participated but 431 were accredited while 428 were the total number of votes cast.

Friday’s re-run came after a Federal High Court judgment that nullified the previous primary that elected Dauda. The judgement followed a suit filed before by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.

The judgement delivered by Justice Aminu Bappa of the Federal High Court in Gusau last Friday nullified the primary election that produced Dauda and ordered a fresh exercise in line with the constitution and guidelines of the PDP.