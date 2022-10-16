Zamfara government shuts down media houses for covering PDP rally

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate shutdown of some media organisations in the state for covering Peoples Democratic Party’s political rally.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara.
“The Zamfara State Security Council has approved and ordered the closure of some media outlets in the state for breaking the laws of journalism,” the statement read in part.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke ‘exposes’ Oyetola’s plan to award N30 billion contracts
- PDP crisis: Josef Onoh urges Nyesom Wike to join Bola Tinubu in government of national unity
- Khalifa Sanusi to Bola Tinubu: I have no political party
- Ishaq Bashir: We‘ll retire Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje, Aminu Wali
- Ogun 2023: PDP insists on no rerun primary elections
- 2023: PDP reschedules Atiku Abubakar’s planned visit to Southern Kaduna
- Kano guber candidate: Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years as president wasted
- Edo APC: Bola Tinubu’s credibility will make us win elections
- Dino Melaye: Atiku Abubakar’ll drive national progress, unity
- Ex-Katsina SSG: What APC may face in 2023 elections
The affected media houses are Radio Nigeria, Pride FM Gusau, NTA Gusau, Gamji Television, Vision FM, and Al Umma TV.
According to the statement, the government also directed the Commissioner of Police in the state to arrest all pressmen that attended the event organised by the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare.
“An order has been given to the Zamfara State Police Commissioner to arrest anyone who ignores this order,” the statement added.
Zamfara State Government earlier announced a suspension of all political activities among other new security measures in the state over the resurgence of insecurity.
However, the PDP went ahead to received political decampees on Saturday which led to the clash between some supporters of PDP and the All Peoples Congress (APC) in the state.