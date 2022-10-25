Zamfara lifts ban on political rallies, reopens markets in three local councils

Following improvement in the security situation in some areas, the Zamfara State Government has lifted the ban it imposed on political activities and reopened markets in three local government areas.
The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Gusau.
According to the commissioner, the state government lifted the curfew imposed on Gummi, Anka, and Bukkuyum local government areas due to the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Godwin Obaseki: Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections
- Nyesom Wike: Atiku Abubakar does not deserve Rivers PDP votes
- Nentawe Yilwatda: What Bola Tinubu did in Lagos is like what is obtainable in US
- Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail
- Peter Obi: How I plan to fix flooding if elected president
- Court: Prince Otu qualified to remain Cross River APC guber candidate
- Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor
- APC: Atiku Abubakar’s campaign document filled with Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing projects
- Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God
- Nyesom Wike: Why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu’s photos
Zamfara Government had on October 13 banned all political rallies and electioneering campaigns in the state, citing the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping in some communities.
But Dosara said that the ban has been lifted following the satisfactory reports received on the security situation in those communities.
“The Zamfara state government has approved the immediate reopening of Gummi, Anka, and Bukkuyum local governments, as well as all the towns, roads, and markets recently closed by the government due to heightened insecurity in some parts of the state,” the statement reads.
“The approval followed the satisfactory reports received on the security situation in the affected communities.
“In view of the above, the government has lifted the embargo it enforced on political activities in the state.”
The Commissioner asked residents of the state to abide by the rule and law, noting that the government will not tolerate any behaviour that negatively affects peace and security.
He also assured residents of the state government’s commitment to protecting lives and properties.
Dosara added that Governor Bello Matawalle will not “compromise his constitutional responsibilities to the people of the state”.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story
- 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate’s convoy attacked
- Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP guber candidate pledges N50 billion economic trust fund, 500,000 jobs in two years
- Peter Obi reacts to Baba Ahmed’s #EndSARS ‘massacre’ comment
- Muhammadu Buhari’s aide knocks Peter Obi for donating 24 loaves of bread to thousands of flood victims
- Ifeanyi Okowa: PDP will win Anambra in 2023
- 2023: 12,963 APC members defects to PDP in Katsina
- 2023: Sokoto governor’s aide, PDP LG vice chairman join APC
- Senator Alimikhena: I‘ve made my mark in Edo North
- 2023: Atiku Abubakar eager to serve Nigerians – PDP chieftain