World

11 dead, 34 injured in Croatia bus crash

August 6, 2022
Agency
The wreckage of the bus pictured in Podvorec, near Croatian capital Zagreb Pic: AP

At least 11 people have been killed and 34 injured after a bus skidded off a highway in northern Croatia early on Saturday morning.

The bus, which had Polish licence plates, crashed off the A4 highway, about 30 miles (50km) north of capital Zagreb.

The most likely cause of the crash was the driver falling asleep, state television network HRT reported.

Officials from the Polish embassy in Croatia were this morning making their way to the scene, according to a spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

