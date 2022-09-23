World

China’s ex-justice minister sentenced to death for corruption

September 23, 2022
Agency
Former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua who led numerous campaigns against corruption has been sentenced to death for bribery involving over $16 million.

Fu pleaded guilty in July to receiving 117 million yuan approximately $16.5 million in gifts and money for personal gain.

A court in Changchun, Thursday, handed Fu a death sentence to be commuted to life in prison after two years.

His conviction comes amid an unexpected clampdown on officials ahead of a key Communist Party congress next month.

Chinese media disclosed that 67-year-old was handed a suspended death sentence that will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, with no possibility of bail.

Ahead of Fu’s court trial in the north-eastern city of Changchun, China’s anti-graft agency revealed earlier this year that Fu had also been part of a “political gang” of Sun Lijun – one of the most prominent officials from the security apparatus to be targeted since Zhou’s conviction in 2015.

