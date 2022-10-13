UN condemns Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian cities

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to condemn Russia over what it described as “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

The UNGA also urged countries not to recognise the move in Wednesday’s vote.

Al-Jazeera reports that three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly — 143 countries — backed a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

“It’s amazing,” Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters after the vote, as he stood next to the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield who said the result showed Russia could not intimidate the world.

However, four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution – Belarus, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Syria.

Another 35 countries abstained from the vote, including China, India, Pakistan and South Africa while the rest did not vote.

President Vladimir Putin proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia in September – after staging what it called referendums.

According to the report, Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.

The General Assembly vote followed a veto by Russia last month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council.