Dmitry Medvedev: Russia attaining peace in Ukraine

Former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev, on Monday, claimed that Russia’s war in Ukraine is “attaining peace on our terms”.

Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia would achieve its aims in the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms.

Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also warned that the West has a long-term plan to destroy Russia.

“Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms,” he told Russian media outlet TASS.

Medvedev added that the 2008 war in Georgia, the enlargement of the NATO military alliance westwards, and the Ukraine war are part of an attempt by the United States and its allies to destroy Russia.

“The goal is the same: to destroy Russia,” Medvedev added.

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting since February this year, and many casualties have already been recorded as a result of the war.