Donald Trump claims FBI ‘stole’ his passports during Mar-a-Lago raid

Former President Donald Trump is now claiming that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents ‘stole’ his passports during their raid a week ago.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday afternoon.

“This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our country. Third World!”

Trump did not provide further details on his passports that were apparently seized by the FBI during their raid last Monday.

If the FBI indeed seized Trump’s passports, he presumably would not be able to travel outside of the U.S. The ex-president may have had a red diplomatic passport for official government travel, on top of his regular blue passport for American citizens, according to the Daily Mail.

The FBI search warrant and list of items unsealed by a federal magistrate judge on Friday afternoon indicated that agents took 20 boxes of items from Mar-a-Lago. The materials included binders of photographs, information on French President Emmanuel Macron and a range of classified material.

One set of documents was labelled ‘various classified TS/SCI documents’, which refers to top secret/sensitive compartmented information. Also recovered were four sets of top-secret papers, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential records.

Trump’s passports were not listed among the items, and Monday was the first time he claimed they were taken.

The ex-president’s social media post came hours after he gave his first interview since the FBI executed a search warrant. He told Fox News Digital that “the country is in a very dangerous position”.

“There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one – years of scams and witch-hunts, and now this,” he said.