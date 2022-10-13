German minister warns against downplaying Russian nuclear threats

German Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht, on Thursday warned against taking Russia’s nuclear threats in the Ukraine war lightly.
Lambrecht gave the warning on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels.
“It is very important that we take the threats made by Russia very seriously and that we adapt accordingly,” Lambrecht said.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Kremlin scolds West for ‘provocative’ nuclear rhetoric
- Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up sail to South Korea, most denied entry
- NATO, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian strikes
- Western allies: Ukraine air defence ‘top priority’
- Ukraine asks France to prove its love with weapons
- Iran indicts dozens for inciting ‘riots’ amid persisting protests
- Malala Yousafzai visits women at flood camps in Pakistan
- Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin unlikely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
- Myanmar junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years for corruption
- Volodymyr Zelensky: Vladimir Putin ‘still has room for further escalation’
NATO ministers had said they were due to discuss how to deal with threats by Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The consultations and deliberations of the nuclear planning group would however kept secret.
Lambrecht asked for understanding that these deliberations would be taking place in “internal, secret committees.”
“But I can say we are prepared.” She added.