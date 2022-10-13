German minister warns against downplaying Russian nuclear threats

German Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht, on Thursday warned against taking Russia’s nuclear threats in the Ukraine war lightly.

Lambrecht gave the warning on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

“It is very important that we take the threats made by Russia very seriously and that we adapt accordingly,” Lambrecht said.

NATO ministers had said they were due to discuss how to deal with threats by Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The consultations and deliberations of the nuclear planning group would however kept secret.

Lambrecht asked for understanding that these deliberations would be taking place in “internal, secret committees.”

“But I can say we are prepared.” She added.