Italy: Migrants protest death of African farmworker

A group of farmworkers in the northwestern town of Saluzzo, Piedmont region, Italy has announced a strike on Thursday to demand more rights and protest against the death of a migrant worker, Moussa Dembele who died last month.

The migrants said they wanted their rights protected on “contracts, housing and documents” following Dembele’s death on July 11, 2022.

Infomigrants reports that the 30-year-old Malian was crushed to death by an agricultural machine in an accident inside a stable in Revello (Cuneo), in the area of San Firmino in the north of Italy.

The group said, “Enough Is Enough – braccianti in lotta a Saluzzo,” (Workers’ struggle in Saluzzo) near the city of Cuneo, is calling for “contracts, housing and documents for all” as well as “justice for workers killed on the job like Moussa Dembele.”

The report also disclosed that the group, last year, organized a protest in Saluzzo to demand more rights for African seasonal workers who travel to the city every year in search of a job in the local fruit production district.

“Moussa had a residence permit that had been blocked for over a year and he was forced as a consequence to take on an unstable and unsafe job,” the protesters added.

They went on to say that the demonstration is “for him and for the other farmhands who died or disappeared from the fields over the past few weeks, from Caserta to Ragusa. We are looking for answers from those who have a great responsibility for these deaths – the masters [employers] and institutions.”

The protest would be the second in the last week over the death of migrants, as there was a protest for a Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu who was murdered by an Italian man last week Friday.