Joe Biden: Russia can’t erase sovereign state from map

United States President Joe Biden said the United Nations resolution against Russia’s annexations in Ukraine, passed with a historic majority, was a message to Moscow that it could not erase a sovereign state from the map.
“Today, the overwhelming majority of the world nations from every region, large and small, representing a wide array of ideologies and governments voted to defend the UN Charter.
“It condemns Russia’s illegal attempt to annex Ukrainian territory by force,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The stakes of this conflict are clear to all and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map.
“Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own,” Biden said.
“Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations,” the US leader added.
The UN General Assembly on Wednesday condemned Russia’s recent move to annex the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya, by a vote of 143-5, with 35 countries abstaining.