Joe Biden slams Republicans for saying Ukraine funding could be restricted

President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized rival Republicans for suggesting that US funding for Ukraine could be cut after congressional midterm elections next month.
“They said that if they win they’re not likely to fund, to continue to fund Ukraine,” Biden said while campaigning in Pennsylvania.
“These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine. It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious, serious consequential outcomes.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- WHO: Cholera vaccine shortage forces move to one-dose strategy
- Vladimir Putin declares martial law in ‘annexed’ Ukraine regions
- Ukraine removes ambassador to Kazakhstan after row with Moscow
- Pro-Kremlin officials to evacuate 50,000 residents from Kherson
- NGO warns of legal action if UK embassy moved to Jerusalem
- Russia-Ukraine: Bombs fly towards everything I love – Andriy Shevchenko
- UN finds Russian ‘pattern of rape’ and other abuses in Ukraine
- Lula da Silva’s lead over Jair Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote – poll
- Former Italian premier on tape says Russian leader gifted him vodka, exchanged letters
- UN chief chides India on rights record
“They have no sense of American foreign policy.”
Senior Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that if his party makes widely expected gains in the midterms, it will not write “a blank check” to war-torn Ukraine.
The warning was the first official signal that Kyiv could face a tougher fight for US funding as it fends off Russia’s invasion, with bipartisan support beginning to wane in Washington.
McCarthy hopes to become House speaker — the third-most senior position in US politics behind the president and vice president — if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the November 8 vote.
Since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, the United States has allocated $17.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine — although this is a fraction of the total bill including humanitarian assistance.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Singapore bans film on LGBTQ, religious issues
- Russian strikes cut power, water in Ukraine as war escalates
- Russia fighter jet crashes in residential area, kills 13
- Missile hits apartments in Ukrainian city after US warns on war crimes
- Ukraine official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks
- Sweden’s parliament elects premier backed for first time by far right
- Russian TV protester flees country after escaping house arrest
- EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine
- Australia removes reference to West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
- UK finance minister reverses nearly all government tax cut plans