Kremlin: Latest missile strikes on Ukraine all part of ‘special military operation’

The Kremlin said explosions that rocked Kyiv on Monday were part of what it calls its “special military operation”.

Several Ukrainian cities were left without power or water supplies after dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across the country on Monday morning in what was seen as a revenge attack for an explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.

“Everything is happening within the framework of the special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked by reporters about the explosions in Kyiv and across Ukraine.

He did not comment on whether the strikes were retaliation for the bridge attack that President Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist” act in televised comments on Sunday night.

Peskov said Russia had launched an investigation into the explosion on the bridge on Saturday morning, which killed three people and was seen as a highly symbolic blow against Russia and Putin.