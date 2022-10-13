Kremlin: Vladimir Putin to meet Recep Erdogan, likely to look at Ukraine peace options

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
“Now many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict,” Ushakov said.
“There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact. So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us.”
