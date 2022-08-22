US first lady recovers from coronavirus

The First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, has left isolation after testing negative for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said she was suffering from mild symptoms.

She had then been isolated in South Carolina while her family extended summer vacation in Delaware.

But, Alexander, in a statement yesterday, revealed that the First Lady has recovered from the virus following her five days in isolation.

Her office said she received two negative results from the tests conducted in isolation and joined her family.

“After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests, the first lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware,” Alexander said.

Dr Biden had been with her family on Kiawah Island in South Carolina when she first tested positive for the virus.

She stayed behind while her husband, Joe Biden continued on to Delaware, their home state, where he spent several days at the family’s home in Wilmington before arriving in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday evening.