Liz Truss quits as British prime minister

October 20, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 19, 2022. REUTERS-Toby Melville

Liz Truss has resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, after a month and half in office.

She just made the announcement 24 hours after saying she was a fighter and would continue in office.

Truss succeeds Boris Johnson who resigned his appointment as PM in July over a series of scandals.

Liz Truss said she would stay on until a new leader is elected.

