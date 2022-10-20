Liz Truss quits as British prime minister

Liz Truss has resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, after a month and half in office.
She just made the announcement 24 hours after saying she was a fighter and would continue in office.
Truss succeeds Boris Johnson who resigned his appointment as PM in July over a series of scandals.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Ukraine removes ambassador to Kazakhstan after row with Moscow
- Pro-Kremlin officials to evacuate 50,000 residents from Kherson
- NGO warns of legal action if UK embassy moved to Jerusalem
- Russia-Ukraine: Bombs fly towards everything I love – Andriy Shevchenko
- UN finds Russian ‘pattern of rape’ and other abuses in Ukraine
- Lula da Silva’s lead over Jair Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote – poll
- Former Italian premier on tape says Russian leader gifted him vodka, exchanged letters
- UN chief chides India on rights record
- Russia blames ‘malfunction’ for jet crashing into flats
- Singapore bans film on LGBTQ, religious issues
Liz Truss said she would stay on until a new leader is elected.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Russia fighter jet crashes in residential area, kills 13
- Missile hits apartments in Ukrainian city after US warns on war crimes
- Ukraine official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks
- Sweden’s parliament elects premier backed for first time by far right
- Russian TV protester flees country after escaping house arrest
- EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine
- Australia removes reference to West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
- UK finance minister reverses nearly all government tax cut plans
- Russia says it launched major attack on Ukrainian infrastructure
- UNICEF: Ukraine war pushed 4 million children into poverty