Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet

The new elected United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has appointed British-Nigerian Member of Parliament, Kemi Badenoch, as a member of her cabinet.

The British-Nigerian vied for the office of the British PM as a member of the Conservative Party but was disqualified in June after making it to the top five.

Badenoch entered the Commons as a Member of Parliament, MP, for Saffron Walden in 2017.

She has also been outspoken on issues such as ”gender-neutral toilets and anti-woke”. Also a former Equalities Minister launched her bid to become the next United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, promising “limited government” and “a focus on the essentials”

So far into Truss’s appointments , it would be the first time in UK history that the leading cabinet lieutenants of Britain’s Prime Minister had no white occupying any of the “great offices of state” – Treasury, Foreign Office, and Home Affairs.