World

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

October 4, 2022
Agency
SKOREA-NKOREA-MISSILE

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to activate its missile alert system and issue a rare warning for people to take shelter.

The latest launch — which the United States branded “reckless and dangerous” — comes in a record year of sanctions-busting weapons tests by North Korea, which recently revised its laws to declare itself an “irreversible” nuclear power.

The last time Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan was in 2017, at the height of a period of “fire and fury” when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded insults with US President Donald Trump.

South Korea said the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) flew some 4,500 kilometres (2,800 miles) — possibly a new distance record for North Korean tests, which are usually conducted on a lofted trajectory to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the launch a “provocation” that violated UN regulations and vowed a “stern response” in a statement issued by his office.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described it as “an act of violence”, while European Union head Charles Michel called it “an unjustified aggression”.

The US State Department said the “reckless and dangerous launch” posed “an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his counterparts in Seoul and Tokyo, with all three slamming North Korea’s “blatant disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

Read Also:  New Zealand child abuse survivors call for intervention from Pope Francis

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile could have been a Hwasong-12.

Pyongyang used Hwasong-12s the last two times it fired missiles over Japan — in August and September 2017 — tweeted Chad O’Carroll of specialist site NK News.

Japan activated its missile warning system and urged people in two northern regions of the country to take shelter early Tuesday.

North Korea was not responding to routine daily contact on the inter-Korean liaison line Tuesday, South Korea’s unification ministry said.

– Nuclear message –

The Tuesday test is Pyongyang’s fifth missile launch in 10 days and sends a clear message to the United States, Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha University, told AFP.

The missiles “put South Korea, Japan, and Guam within range”, and show that Pyongyang could hit US bases with nukes if war broke out on the Korean peninsula, he said.

“As these are missiles that can carry nuclear warheads, the launch also has a political goal of once again declaring North Korea a defacto nuclear power and showing its complete denuclearisation is impossible,” Park added.

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have been ramping up joint military drills to counter Pyongyang’s growing threats, staging the first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years Friday.

That came just days after the US and South Korean navies conducted large-scale exercises.

Such drills infuriate North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

Read Also:  Former Russian journalist Ivan Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seoul last week and toured the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula on a trip to underscore her country’s “ironclad” commitment to South Korea’s defence.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to help protect it from the North.

– Significant escalation –

Firing a missile over Japan represented a “significant escalation” by North Korea, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“Pyongyang is still in the middle of a provocation and testing cycle,” he added.

South Korean and US officials have been warning for months that Kim is preparing to conduct another nuclear test, saying last week that this could happen soon after Pyongyang’s key ally China holds a Communist Party congress from October 16.

Pyongyang has tested nuclear weapons six times since 2006, most recently in 2017.

“North Korea always starts with a low-level provocation and gradually raises the level to attract media attention from all over the world,” said Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

“Their final provocation will probably be a nuclear test,” he said, adding that North Korea had taken the unusual and “very aggressive” step of overflying Japan to attract more attention.

“By launching the missile over Japan, they are showing that their nuclear threat is not just targeting South Korea.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
World

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

September 15, 2017
Agencies

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile early on Friday from the capital Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan.

The projectile was launched at 6:57am (21:57GMT Thursday) and flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido before falling into the Pacific Ocean – 2,000km east of Cape Erimo, said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

“Japan protests the latest launch in the strongest terms and will take appropriate and timely action at the United Nations and elsewhere, staying in close contact with the United States and South Korea,” Suga told reporters.

South Korea’s defence ministry said the missile travelled about 3,700km and reached a maximum altitude of 770km – both higher and further than previous tests.

Read Also:  New Zealand child abuse survivors call for intervention from Pope Francis

The ministry said the South’s military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North’s launch.

The South Korean and US militaries are analysing details of the launch, the South’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. South Korea’s presidential Blue House called an urgent National Security Council meeting.

The North’s launch comes a day after Pyongyang threatened to sink Japan and reduce the United States to “ashes and darkness” for supporting a UN Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions against it for its September 3 nuclear test.

The North previously launched a ballistic missile from Sunan near the capital on August 29, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido island and landed in the Pacific waters.

Read Also:  Former Russian journalist Ivan Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason

Friday’s launch came after the United Nations Security Council imposed an eighth set of sanctions on the country over its banned missile and nuclear programmes.

The North has raised tensions in the region with its rapid progress in weapons technology under leader Kim Jong-un, who is closely associated with the programme and regularly pictured by state media overseeing launches and visiting facilities.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
World

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

August 29, 2017
Agence France-Presse

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday in a major escalation by Pyongyang amid tensions over its weapons ambitions.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it was an “unprecedented, serious and grave threat” and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

The last time a North Korean rocket overflew Japan was in 2009, when Pyongyang said it was satellite launch. Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believed it was a clandestine test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Pyongyang last month carried out two overt ICBM tests that appeared to bring much of the US mainland within reach for the first time and heightened strains in the region.

At the time, US President Donald Trump issued an apocalyptic warning of raining “fire and fury” on the North, saying Washington’s weapons were “locked and loaded”, while Pyongyang threatened to fire a salvo of missiles over Japan towards the US territory of Guam.

The latest missile was launched at around 2057 GMT Monday from Sunan, near Pyongyang, travelling “over Japan”, the South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It flew around 2,700 kilometres (1,700 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 550 kilometres.

Guam is about 3,500 kilometres from North Korea — although the missile was fired in an easterly direction and not towards the US outpost, home to 160,000 people and host to major military facilities.

Abe said the overflight was an “outrageous act” that “greatly damages regional peace and security”, telling reporters Tokyo had protested to Pyongyang.

In a 40-minute telephone call with Trump, he said, the two allies had agreed to “further strengthen pressure against North Korea”.

Read Also:  New Zealand child abuse survivors call for intervention from Pope Francis

The UN Security Council imposed a seventh set of sanctions on Pyongyang earlier this month, tightening restrictions on its exports, and investments into the North.

The US confirmed the launch and the overflight of Japan, with Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning saying the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined it “did not pose a threat to North America”.

– ‘Not a chicken’ –

Any launch towards Guam would have to pass over the Asian island nation first and analysts said Tuesday’s overflight presents a major challenge to both Tokyo and Washington.

When it carried out its ICBM tests last month — which leader Kim Jong-Un described as a “gift” to “American bastards” — it fired them on lofted trajectories that avoided Japan.

Before 2009, the only time it had traversed Japanese airspace was in 1998, in what it also claimed it was a space launch. The US said it was a Taepodong-1 missile.

After Pyongyang appeared to postpone the Guam scheme, Trump told a rally in Phoenix that Kim was “starting to respect us”.

As a result, Cha Du-Hyeogn of the Asan Institute of Policy Studies in Seoul, told AFP: “It looked like North Korea backed off from a game of chicken.

“But Pyongyang is showing that is not how it is,” he said. “That it is not a chicken, it has not backed off and that Washington is the one who is bluffing with no concrete plan.”

– ‘Horrible day’ –

Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory.

But it made no attempt to do so on Tuesday — when the missile flew over the country for two minutes — with defence minister Itsunori Onodera saying generals believed it “posed no risk of flying into our country”.

Read Also:  Former Russian journalist Ivan Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason

But as a precaution, millions of residents in northern Japan received an early morning text message from the government warning them to take cover.

When the North sent a missile into Japan’s exclusive economic zone — waters extending 200 nautical miles from its coast — last year it only triggered protests and anger, and it subsequently carried out several similar launches.

“Today is really quite a horrible day for Japan,” security commentator Ankit Panda said on Twitter following Tuesday’s overflight.

“If North Korea assesses the costs of overflying Japan to be *anything* but intolerable, we’ll see more of these kinds of tests.”

Pyongyang says it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against the US, and the firing comes during the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian South Korean-US joint military exercise, which the North always condemns as rehearsals for invasion.

Under Kim, Pyongyang has made rapid strides in its ballistic missile technology, revealing significant technological advances and ambitions last week.

Analysts said pictures of a visit by Kim to the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defence Science showed a wound-filament rocket motor casing — much lighter than metal, giving a longer range and the ability to carry a heavier payload.

Other images included missile schematics and what appeared to be production processes, with the official KCNA news agency saying the nosecones and engine jets were made of “carbon/carbon compound material”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories