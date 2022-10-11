Official: Women no longer require male guardians to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced that mahram (blood relative), usually a male guardian, is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim to perform Hajj or Umrah (lesser Hajj).

Saudi law stipulates that a woman needs a Mahram (guardian) which could be her father, husband, blood brother and her biological son when performing Hajj.

The minister stated this on Monday in Egypt during a meeting with his counterpart, the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik, discussing the 2023 Hajj preparations, Hajj Reporters, a Nigerian newspaper that reports Hajj activities, reported.

The announcement brought to an end the controversy caused by a policy introduced by the kingdom in 2019.

Since then, the country has only allowed women above 40 years to travel to the country in the last lesser Hajj season without a guardian.

With the new announcement on Monday, all eligible women can now travel to the Holy Land with or without male guardians for Hajj and lesser Hajj.