World

Official: Women no longer require male guardians to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

October 11, 2022
Adegboyega Olowoporuko
The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced that mahram (blood relative), usually a male guardian, is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim to perform Hajj or Umrah (lesser Hajj).

The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced that mahram (blood relative), usually a male guardian, is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim to perform Hajj or Umrah (lesser Hajj).

Saudi law stipulates that a woman needs a Mahram (guardian) which could be her father, husband, blood brother and her biological son when performing Hajj.

The minister stated this on Monday in Egypt during a meeting with his counterpart, the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik, discussing the 2023 Hajj preparations, Hajj Reporters, a Nigerian newspaper that reports Hajj activities, reported.

The announcement brought to an end the controversy caused by a policy introduced by the kingdom in 2019.

Since then, the country has only allowed women above 40 years to travel to the country in the last lesser Hajj season without a guardian.

With the new announcement on Monday, all eligible women can now travel to the Holy Land with or without male guardians for Hajj and lesser Hajj.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories