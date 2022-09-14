Palestine: UN refugee agency receives donation of $1m from China

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has received a donation of one million U.S. dollars from China to support education in the West Bank.

The agency said in a statement that China donated one million U.S. dollars to provide Palestine refugee school children with access to quality, equitable and inclusive basic education through the UNRWA’s education program.

“The generous donation from China will be used by UNRWA to educate about 9,200 students in 19 schools in the West Bank for two months this year,” the statement said.

UNRWA expressed its deep appreciation to the Chinese government for its continuous support and dedication to safeguarding the rights of Palestine refugees, it added.

“We greatly appreciate our strong partnership with China, which continues to grow and expand,” said Karim Aamer, a UNRWA official.

According to the UNRWA statement, China is a valuable partner and long-term donor to the agency.

“Thanks to the constant support of donors such as the Chinese government, the agency has been able to provide vital services to Palestine refugees throughout the Middle East in the face of its ongoing challenges.”

In 1949, UNRWA was established under the decision of the UN General Assembly and was mandated to provide assistance and protection to Palestine refugees registered with it in the agency’s fields of operations.