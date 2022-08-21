US: Russia trying to bypass western sanctions via Turkey

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Earlier today, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Russian fertilizers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets “unimpeded” or a global food crisis could strike as early as next year.

“It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market,” he said from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).

The JCC oversees the implementation of the Ukrainian grain export agreement signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow with the UN and Turkey as guarantors.