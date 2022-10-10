UK sanctions have been placed on senior Iranian security and political figures – and the so-called morality police – following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

The 22-year-old died while in custody last month after being detained for alleged violations of the country’s strict dress code.

In response, the UK has sanctioned the country’s morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi and the head of the Tehran division Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.

The UK is also imposing sanctions today on five leading political and security officials in Iran for committing serious human rights violations.

These include: Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Basij force• Hassan Karami, the commander of the NAJA Special Forces Unit of the Iranian police, and Hossein Ashtari, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian police.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK stands with the people of Iran who are bravely calling for accountability from their government and for their fundamental human rights to be respected.

“These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people.”