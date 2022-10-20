Sri Lankan Supreme Court shoots down ‘de-radicalisation’ bill

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court blocked the country’s parliament from approving a bill that would have allowed the state to arbitrarily detain suspects for up to two years for “de-radicalisation”, MPs were told Thursday.
The bill was put forward last month by the government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was brought to power earlier this year after mass protests over an economic crisis forced his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of office.
It would have enabled authorities to crack down on dissidents by forcing them into “de-radicalisation and rehabilitation”, without recourse to judicial relief.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Ukraine removes ambassador to Kazakhstan after row with Moscow
- Pro-Kremlin officials to evacuate 50,000 residents from Kherson
- NGO warns of legal action if UK embassy moved to Jerusalem
- Russia-Ukraine: Bombs fly towards everything I love – Andriy Shevchenko
- UN finds Russian ‘pattern of rape’ and other abuses in Ukraine
- Lula da Silva’s lead over Jair Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil vote – poll
- Former Italian premier on tape says Russian leader gifted him vodka, exchanged letters
- UN chief chides India on rights record
- Russia blames ‘malfunction’ for jet crashing into flats
- Singapore bans film on LGBTQ, religious issues
But speaker Mahinda Abeywardana announced that the country’s highest court had ruled it was unconstitutional and could only become law if it was approved in a nationwide referendum.
The Supreme Court — which is empowered to scrutinise proposed legislation before it becomes law — held that only medically confirmed drug addicts should be rehabilitated, and no one else.
Parliamentary officials said the bill was now likely to be scrapped.
“Today there was a good determination by the Supreme Court,” said opposition legislator M.A. Sumanthiran.
“The cabinet which approved this bill must be rehabilitated.”
Critics accuse Wickremesinghe of being too close to the ousted Rajapaksa, who had put forward similar legislation last year and returned to Sri Lanka from exile in Thailand last month.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Russia fighter jet crashes in residential area, kills 13
- Missile hits apartments in Ukrainian city after US warns on war crimes
- Ukraine official condemns Iran over Russian drone attacks
- Sweden’s parliament elects premier backed for first time by far right
- Russian TV protester flees country after escaping house arrest
- EU slaps human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine
- Australia removes reference to West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
- UK finance minister reverses nearly all government tax cut plans
- Russia says it launched major attack on Ukrainian infrastructure
- UNICEF: Ukraine war pushed 4 million children into poverty