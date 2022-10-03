World

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Prize for medicine

October 3, 2022
Agency
Svante Paabo was named the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine [Carlos Alvarez-Getty Images]

Swedish Scientist Svante Paabo has won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries “concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”, the award-giving body said.

The prize, arguably among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357).

Monday’s announcement is the first of this year’s batch of prizes.

Created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, though the economics prize is a later addition.

