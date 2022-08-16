World

Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

August 16, 2022
Agency
Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander is seen in the sea port of Pivdennyi during loading with wheat for Ethiopia in the town of Yuzhne

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander leaves the sea port of Pivdennyi with wheat for Ethiopia, in the town of Yuzhne

FILE PHOTO: The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander leaves the sea port of Pivdennyi with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Yuzhne, Odesa region, Ukraine August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko/File Photo

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul.

Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander leaves the sea port of Pivdennyi with wheat for Ethiopia, in the town of Yuzhne

The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander leaves the sea port of Pivdennyi with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Yuzhne, Odesa region, Ukraine August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Cairo Coptic church fire kills 41 people

Related Stories