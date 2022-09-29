Ukraine: Finland moves to close border to Russian tourists

Finland has disclosed its decision to close its border to Russian tourists from midnight on Friday as the war between Russia and Ukraine worsens.

The Finnish government made the disclosure on Thursday as the proposed development is projected to bring a substantial reduction in cross-border traffic.

According to Reuters, Finland’s Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto revealed in a news conference that the influx of Russians is now perceived as endangering Finland’s international relations.

However, Haavisto assured that entry for family visits, as well as for work and studies, will still be permitted.

The Finnish government, cautious of being a passage nation into western Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone, on Friday said it planned to close tourism from Russia and that a decision would be finalised in the days that followed.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been a major concern to the West and other nations of the world as President Vladimir Putin threatened nuclear war.