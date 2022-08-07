World

Ukraine’s president calls for tougher international response after shelling of nuclear plant

August 7, 2022
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Nauseda in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian “nuclear terror” after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.

During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to be imposed on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company said earlier that a worker had been wounded when Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday evening.

