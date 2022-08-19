World

Wales declares drought in several regions

August 19, 2022
A drought was officially declared Friday in parts of Wales, days after several regions in England, following a lengthy period of dry weather without rain and record temperatures.

Areas affected include North Ceredigion, Teifi, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.

Water companies in most of Wales have already imposed restrictions on water use, including a hosepipe ban.

Drought was officially declared across most of England last week following the driest July since 1935.

Natural Resources Wales said the move was taken on Friday due to “the pressures the high temperatures and lack of significant rainfall have had on the environment”.

The lack of water and heat “have put a huge strain on our rivers, reservoirs and groundwater level”, the body’s sustainable water manager, Natalie Hall, said.

Between March and June, Wales, which is famed for its lush landscape, had 61 percent of its usual expected rain.

Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people in London and some surrounding areas, said Wednesday that it was introducing a hosepipe ban from August 24

