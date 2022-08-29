14-player squad to represent Nigeria in volleyball championship

Elishama Elam, the Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-19 Girls Volleyball Team, on Sunday released a list of 14 players to represent the country at the upcoming 2022 Girls U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship.

Nigeria hosts the Championship which will serve off on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The coach will be assisted in the crew by Tina Azomani from Delta Force Volleyball Team and the new Technical Adviser of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Alexander Boskovic from Serbia.

Coach Elam said the best players were selected after two months of camping and training at Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) in Kaduna State.

According to him, the players are ready to make Nigeria proud at the championship, adding that the team was fully prepared for any team.

“After six weeks of preparations, we are ready for the 2022 Girls’ Under 19 African Nations Volleyball Championship. The girls have been active throughout this year.

“Some of them played at the National Division 1 League; others played in several invitational championships, including beach championship.”

The coach was in charge of the Nigeria Under 19 Girls when Cameroon defeated them in three games.

“This will not repeat itself again. Nigeria is better prepared and will put in her best at this year’s championship.

“In the coaching crew is the new Technical Adviser, Alex Boskovic and I am sure his tactical experience will be the joker for the country,” he said.

He named the full squad to include Miriam Usman and Aishat Abdulraheem from Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers; Christiana Laban from Plateau Rock.

Blessing Unekwe from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mary Gana from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Naomi Yaro and Marvelous Chilota from Kada Emeralds.

Charity Joseph from Niger Raven, Gift Michael , Verity Onyegwu from the Queen VC, Ifeoma Mordi , Deborah Chukwua and Sarah Ali from Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Spikers and Joy Owoniyi from Phoenix.

The Championship is expected to kick off on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and will end on Sept. 10.