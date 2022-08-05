Commonwealth Games: Ese Brume secures place in long jump final

Nigeria’s Long Jump sensation, Ese Brume has reached the final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Nigerian athlete hit the automatic qualification mark, leaping a distance of 6.81m (+0.3) on her second attempt to safely make it to the women’s Long Jump final.

Brume will return on Sunday looking to reclaim the gold medal.

She had last monh leapt 7.02m to win Silver and Nigeria’s second medal on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

She is a three-time African senior champion in the long Jump and holds a personal best of 7.17 m (23 ft 6+1⁄4 in).

She is the African junior record and African record holder in the event and also a five-time African junior champion in athletics.

Brume is also the only athlete to win three consecutive Long Jump titles at the African Championships in Athletics as well as the first African to win two Long Jump medals at the World Athletics Championships.