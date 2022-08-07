Commonwealth Games: Ese Brume wins long jump gold

Ese Brume has won the women’s long jump event at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, claiming gold in a Games record 7.00 metres ahead of Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (6.95m).

Ghana’s Deborah Acquah was third with a new personal best leap of 6.94m.

Brume’s compatriot, Ruth Usoro, placed sixth with a jump of 6.56m.

Brume’s gold medal took Nigeria’s total goal haul to a record 12.

Nigeria’s previous record gold medal haul were the 11 won at the 1994, 2010 and 2014 Games.

Team Nigeria athletes have also won nine silver and 14 bronze medals in Birmingham.