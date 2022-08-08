Commonwealth Games: Muhammadu Buhari tasks sports ministry to build on successes

President Muhammadu Buhari has again congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, led by Chief Sunday Dare, Sports Federations and Associations in the country on the successful conclusion and performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, on Monday noted that team Nigeria posted an impressive outing at the competition, finishing seventh on the medals table with 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze.

Reacting, the President expressed delight at several reports of peaceful atmosphere, unity and camaraderie in the camp throughout the Games, which reflected positively in the psyche of the athletes, contributing to the harvest of medals for Team Nigeria.

Buhari however urged the officials to work with all relevant stakeholders to build on the success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and begin early and earnest preparations to surpass this spectacular achievement in upcoming competitions.

The President said he looks forward to a rousing reception from Nigerians for members of Team Nigeria Birmingham 2022, even as he assures all stakeholders that youth and sports development will remain a priority for this administration.