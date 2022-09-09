Diamond League: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan wins women’s 100m hurdles final

Tobi Amusan avenged her last month’s defeat in Lausanne by beating Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn yesterday in Zurich as she ran a new record 12.29secs in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich.

At the Diamond League in Lausanne, Camacho-Quinn ran 12.34secs to beat Amusan to first position after the Nigerian finished second in 12.45secs with America’s Tia Jones in third with12.47s.

But Cortana Zurich, Amusan ran her second fastest time of 12.29secs this season to emerge champion ahead of American Tia Jones who ran 12.40secs to finish second while Jamaican Tiffany Anderson ran 12.42secs to come third.

Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished fourth which is below the podium despite running 12.49se

“I am all right, just thanks to god. I am just so thankful for all the season, I am full of emotions,” Amusan said.

She continued:“While you are running against a very strong field, the only thing you really want is to win, no matter the meeting record. You are just a part of it, you just wanted to win.

“Everyone has doubted me, I just had to prove to myself that I have got it.

“In summary, I am just grateful. The start is still the weakest part of my race. I have still something to improve.

“But coming to this race, once I got the belief, I was just running for the gold. Now, vacation – rest and then back to practice,” she added after her victory yesterday.