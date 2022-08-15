Emem Edem: Why Nigerian athletes should be supported massively

The gold medalist at the All Africa Games, Emem Edem, has urged the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to provide massive support for the development of athletics in the country.

Her initiative followed Team Nigeria’s impressive performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, where it placed sixth overall in the medals table and emerged as the best African nation.

Team Nigeria won a record-breaking 12 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze medals for a total of 35. Nigeria’s gold medal haul at a single Commonwealth Games is the highest it has ever been, representing its best performance ever.

The previous record stood at 11 gold in 1994 (Victoria, Canada), 2010 (New Delhi, India), and 2014 (Glasgow, Scotland).

Speaking with newsmen on the achievement of Team Nigeria, the Akwa Ibom State-born former athlete said the performance of Team Nigeria had shown that the country is not bereft of quality talents but noted that not until such talents are supported through the provision of basic facilities, they would remain undiscovered.

“I have never doubted what we can do in athletics as a country. I know we have a pool of talents here.

“All I am challenging the government is for them to support athletics by providing training facilities to athletes.

“If we still believe that we can achieve anything just like that, it won’t work because athletes do not fall from heaven.

“They need facilities to train and be better and this is why they (AFN abs government) must provide facilities and grants to athletes,” he said.

It will be recalled that some of the athletes that won gold medals in Birmingham started from home before they took their trades abroad where their skills were horned.

It is on the basis of this that the former runner challenged the administrators to look at ways of improving the sport for more productivity from athletes.